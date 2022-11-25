Submit a Tip
Man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend in Gaston County, police say

Robert Lamar Adams is accused of shooting his girlfriend outside their home on Thanksgiving.
Robert Lamar Adams is being charged with attempted first-degree murder.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after shooting his girlfriend in Gaston County, police said.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, 47-year-old Robert Lamar Adams shot his 39-year-old partner following an argument at their home on Bond Avenue around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said the victim’s neighbor called 911 after finding her on their front porch.

Once at the scene, first responders found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, and transported her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police located Adams walking through the neighborhood a short time later and arrested him.

The handgun that was believed to have been involved in the incident was found outside a nearby home.

Adams is being charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is being held without bond.

