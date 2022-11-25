Man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend in Gaston County, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after shooting his girlfriend in Gaston County, police said.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, 47-year-old Robert Lamar Adams shot his 39-year-old partner following an argument at their home on Bond Avenue around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said the victim’s neighbor called 911 after finding her on their front porch.

Once at the scene, first responders found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, and transported her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police located Adams walking through the neighborhood a short time later and arrested him.

The handgun that was believed to have been involved in the incident was found outside a nearby home.

Adams is being charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is being held without bond.

