Fresh out of the oven: Summerville Medical Center welcomes Thanksgiving babies

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Lowcountry families gave thanks on Thursday to new additions.

Summerville Medical Center took to Facebook to celebrate the birth of three Thanksgiving babies.

The “adorable butterballs” arrived just in time to adorn special onesies with the phrase “fresh out of the oven” printed across them.

The new babies include baby girl Tiana who was born to Brad and Elizabeth, baby boy Jack who came to parents John and Nicole and baby John who was born to parents Jennifer and Dustin.

Congratulations to the parents on their new additions!

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.