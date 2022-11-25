FIRST ALERT: Soggy Black Friday with rain chance to return for the second half of the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s going to be a rainy day for Black Friday shopping

TODAY

If you’re planning to do some Black Friday shopping, make sure you grab a rain jacket on your way out the door. scattered downpours begin as early as sunrise and linger through the early afternoon. Expecting most of the rain to expect by mid-afternoon with the clouds slowly clearing Friday evening.

Despite the rain and clouds Friday, warm weather continues. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-60s.

Soggy Black Friday (WMBF)

TONIGHT

Chances for rain will wrap up by dinner time leaving us with mostly cloudy skies. However, the cloud cover will slowly decrease throughout the night. Temperatures are going to fall between in the low to mid 40s across our area.

SATURDAY

Saturday ends up being the driest but coolest day through the weekend. Partly cloudy skies will prevail but temperatures will struggle to climb. Our afternoon temperatures will top out around 60°.

SUNDAY

Clouds return by Sunday morning ahead of the next round of showers and storms. The rain chances will ramp up around lunchtime and continue for a few hours into the afternoon Sunday. Expect scattered downpours with even a few storms mixing-in Sunday. Temperatures trend even warmer as we approach 7

Weekend Forecast (WMBF)

