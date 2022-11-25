Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Soggy Black Friday with rain chance to return for the second half of the weekend

By Matt Bullock
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:14 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s going to be a rainy day for Black Friday shopping

TODAY

If you’re planning to do some Black Friday shopping, make sure you grab a rain jacket on your way out the door. scattered downpours begin as early as sunrise and linger through the early afternoon. Expecting most of the rain to expect by mid-afternoon with the clouds slowly clearing Friday evening.

Despite the rain and clouds Friday, warm weather continues. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-60s.

Soggy Black Friday
Soggy Black Friday(WMBF)

TONIGHT

Chances for rain will wrap up by dinner time leaving us with mostly cloudy skies. However, the cloud cover will slowly decrease throughout the night. Temperatures are going to fall between in the low to mid 40s across our area.

SATURDAY

Saturday ends up being the driest but coolest day through the weekend. Partly cloudy skies will prevail but temperatures will struggle to climb. Our afternoon temperatures will top out around 60°.

SUNDAY

Clouds return by Sunday morning ahead of the next round of showers and storms. The rain chances will ramp up around lunchtime and continue for a few hours into the afternoon Sunday. Expect scattered downpours with even a few storms mixing-in Sunday. Temperatures trend even warmer as we approach 7

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway man, 24, killed in early morning crash along Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
North Myrtle Beach
‘I knew something bad happened’: North Myrtle Beach community mourns after child hit, killed by car
Joel Happle
Affidavit: Attempted murder suspect beat victim with metal bar, brass knuckles at Myrtle Beach motel
Tina Perrone
Myrtle Beach woman charged after newborn tests positive for drugs

Latest News

Scattered downpours arrive Friday
FIRST ALERT: Two rounds of rain arrive through the weekend
Mild this afternoon with a few light showers possible.
FIRST ALERT: Mild Thanksgiving ahead of heavy rain for Black Friday
FIRST ALERT: Warmer Thanksgiving, more heavy rain arrives throughout the weekend
A few showers early this morning then clearing and mild.
FIRST ALERT: Mostly cloudy and mild through Thanksgiving, rain arrives for shoppers