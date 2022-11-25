Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Beautiful start to the weekend, more rain arrives soon

More downpours arrive Sunday
More downpours arrive Sunday(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Enjoy the brief break from the clouds and rain, more are expected to round out the weekend.

SATURDAY

The clouds continue to clear overnight with mainly sunny skies to start Saturday. We’ll keep things sunny most of the day before clouds begin to arrive closer to sunset. Despite increasing clouds late in the day, it’s a dry forecast through Saturday.

Temperatures trend a bit cooler as we kick off the day in the lower 40s. Under the mainly sunny skies, we’ll top out around 60° Saturday afternoon.

SUNDAY

Much warmer weather arrives Sunday but it comes at the expense of more clouds and rain chances. Temperatures Sunday afternoon climb well above average, topping out around 70°.

We start Sunday dry but watch a quick-moving line of downpours arrive around lunchtime. This rain is in and out by sunset but could drop some heavy rain at times.

Sunny Saturday but more rain arrives Sunday
Sunny Saturday but more rain arrives Sunday(WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

Sunny skies return early next week with afternoon highs right on average for this time of the year. We’ll eventually watch for another round of rain to arrive Wednesday.

Expect more rain into Wednesday
Expect more rain into Wednesday(WMBF)

