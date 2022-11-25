Submit a Tip
Dillon man accused of shooting victim inside Florence home, deputies say

James Delynn Alford
James Delynn Alford(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is now facing a murder charge after a body was found inside a Pee Dee home earlier this week.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old James Alford, of Dillon, was arrested in connection to a body being found in the area of Pitty Pat Drive.

Investigators added that Alford allegedly shot the victim with a handgun inside the home on Wednesday.

Alford is being held at the Florence County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing before a judge in circuit court. Online records show he was booked Thursday afternoon.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

