2 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, official says(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in the area of 48th Avenue North and Robert Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach on Friday.

Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said both people were taken to the hospital.

As of around 2:25 p.m., the scene was being cleared out.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

