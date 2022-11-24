Submit a Tip
Woman dies after being shot by Onslow County deputy following traffic stop

The shooting happened after a traffic stop near Hubert.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who was shot by an Onslow County deputy on Thanksgiving Day has died.

Col. Chris Thomas said the shooting happened just before noon on Willow Street, that’s off Highway 172 in Hubert.

Thomas said the woman was armed and that it took place after a traffic stop.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting, and Thomas said the deputy has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard proceedure.

The deputy was not injured and the woman’s name has not yet been released.

