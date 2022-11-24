Submit a Tip
SCHP: 1 killed in early morning crash along Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area

(Credit: MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in an early morning crash on Thanksgiving Day in the Myrtle Beach area.

Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Socastee Boulevard.

He said a car was heading south on Highway 17 Bypass when it went off the road, overcorrected, went off the road to the left and then flipped.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital where that person later died.

The person’s identity has not been released yet.

The crash remains under investigation.

