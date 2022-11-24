Marion County deputy involved in crash while responding for back up, sheriff’s office says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Marion County deputy was involved in a crash on Thanksgiving morning.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved the deputy’s vehicle and another car at North Highway 501 and Meadowview Road.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was responding to back up a fellow deputy when the wreck happened.

The deputy and the driver of the other car were both taken to the hospital. The deputy is expected to be OK, according to the sheriff’s office.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

