Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Marion County deputy involved in crash while responding for back up, sheriff’s office says

(Source: MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Marion County deputy was involved in a crash on Thanksgiving morning.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved the deputy’s vehicle and another car at North Highway 501 and Meadowview Road.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was responding to back up a fellow deputy when the wreck happened.

The deputy and the driver of the other car were both taken to the hospital. The deputy is expected to be OK, according to the sheriff’s office.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Child dies after being hit by car in North Myrtle Beach, police investigating
Joel Happle
Affidavit: Attempted murder suspect beat victim with metal bar, brass knuckles at Myrtle Beach motel
Tina Perrone
Myrtle Beach woman charged after newborn tests positive for drugs
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

Before hitting the Thanksgiving table, runners hit the pavement in the 13th Annual Surfside...
‘The energy is always fun’: Runners hit the pavement in 13th Annual Surfside Beach Turkey Trot
Salvation Army Angel Tree program
Adopt an Angel: Salvation Army’s Angel Tree in full swing to help Grand Strand, Pee Dee families
North Myrtle Beach
‘I knew something bad happened’: North Myrtle Beach community mourns after child hit, killed by car
Jessica Marie Peebles, 29
Arrest warrant issued in Sumter County kidnapping case