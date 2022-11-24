Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘It’s all about giving’: Murrells Inlet church makes sure no one is alone on Thanksgiving

Low Country Community Church has put on Project NOAH, which stands for No One Alone on the...
Low Country Community Church has put on Project NOAH, which stands for No One Alone on the Holiday, for the past 15 years.(Source: WMBF News)
By Ale Espinosa
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – One Murrells Inlet church has made sure that everyone has a table to sit at on Thanksgiving.

Low Country Community Church has put on Project NOAH, which stands for No One Alone on the Holiday, for the past 15 years.

Loise Goodman has spent the past 15 years volunteering at the event to help bring the community together.

“It’s really about serving the community and watching the community respond. To be able to come in and feel the love and sit at a table and have a meal with a new family,” Goodman said.

The church started cooking 1,000 pounds of turkey and all of the fixings on Monday.

Then on Thanksgiving, Goodman and over 200 other volunteers helped give out the turkey and delicious side dishes.

Pastor Steve Fairchild said events like this wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community.

“This year is an incredible year where we have over 200 volunteers that signed up and we have seven churches that are working together for the community to pull this thing off,” Fairchild said.

Goodman said being able to give the gift of community to others is what keeps her coming to Low County Community Church.

“There’s no words to describe when you give to others,” said Goodman. “It’s not about being a taker, but about being a giver. That’s how I feel, that’s how my husband feels, and that’s why we work on this so diligently. It’s because it’s all about giving and watching all of these people enjoy a meal.”

Goodman said any leftovers will be donated to local organizations or eaten by the over 200 people who volunteered.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Conway man, 28, killed in early morning crash along Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area
Child dies after being hit by car in North Myrtle Beach, police investigating
Joel Happle
Affidavit: Attempted murder suspect beat victim with metal bar, brass knuckles at Myrtle Beach motel
Tina Perrone
Myrtle Beach woman charged after newborn tests positive for drugs

Latest News

Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site, Beech Island, SC
SC state parks offering free admission on Black Friday
Before hitting the Thanksgiving table, runners hit the pavement in the 13th Annual Surfside...
‘The energy is always fun’: Runners hit the pavement in 13th Annual Surfside Beach Turkey Trot
Salvation Army Angel Tree program
Adopt an Angel: Salvation Army’s Angel Tree in full swing to help Grand Strand, Pee Dee families
North Myrtle Beach
‘I knew something bad happened’: North Myrtle Beach community mourns after child hit, killed by car