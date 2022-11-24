Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘It was really quick’: Smooth journeys for travelers at MYR on Thanksgiving Eve

By Eric Richards
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A quiet day before Thanksgiving at Myrtle Beach International Airport on Wednesday, with a majority of the 4,162 travelers departing taking early flights.

“As we get closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, specifically the day before it’s going to soften, with individuals who got to their destinations early,” said Ryan Betcher, airport spokesperson.

Travelers who chose Myrtle Beach as their destination, say they enjoyed the early and on-time arrivals.

“It was super smooth, great flight, great staff for Southwest, it was awesome,” said Kim from Chicago.

Airlines had minimal delays and smooth flights coming into MYR.

“It was fairly easy, there were no plane delays or anything. It was only an hour and a half flight,” said Summer McMillion who traveled to the Grand Strand from Detroit.

Kelsey D’Artois was at the airport to send her sister and nephew off to their home on the west coast and says checking in was a breeze.

“It was quick, it only took two minutes to get our bags checked and get her through. It was really quick,” said D’Artois.

Betcher said it will be busier on the Sunday after Thanksgiving as folks return home.

If you’d like to avoid large crowds, you could follow the Atkin family’s lead and leave on Monday.

“We aren’t leaving until Monday, because we didn’t want to go back on Sunday with it being such a busy travel day,” said Laura Atkins, traveling with her two sons.

Myrtle Beach is primarily a summer destination, so travel is usually lighter for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Still, Betcher said you should plan ahead, and check with your airline for any delays or cancellations before you head out.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

