HCFR: Propane stove triggered carbon monoxide alarm in Forestbrook area during Thanksgiving

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews said Thanksgiving dinner being cooked on a propane stove triggered a carbon monoxide alarm in the Forestbrook area.

Crews were called around 1:45 p.m. to Whatuthink Road, which is off Forestbrook Road, for a carbon monoxide alarm.

The people inside the home were treated on the scene and the home was metered and ventilated.

No one at the home was transported to the hospital.

