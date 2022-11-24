Submit a Tip
Grand Strand, Pee Dee businesses prep for Small Business Saturday, urge people to shop local

The owner of All For Art in Myrtle Beach gets ready for Small Business Saturday.
By Ian Klein
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Many people may be searching for some deals on Black Friday, but stores and shops in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee hope you save some money for Small Business Saturday.

The Myrtle Beach City Council proclaimed Saturday, Nov. 26 as Small Business Saturday in recognition and support of the many small businesses the city says are the backbone of the local economy.

Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 to recognize smaller companies and encourage customers to shop small.

Jeneen Scirocco opened “All For Art” in Myrtle Beach four years ago, where she offers one-of-a-kind paintings by up-and-coming artists all across the country.

“I have a lot of artists who have been afraid to put their art out of there,” Scirocco said. “When I see someone connect with a certain piece or if they want something we made or want to buy something for a gift, it means everything.”

She added that she relies on Small Business Saturday to keep her business afloat.

“This is how we do business, through word-of-mouth. There’s a lot of unique gifts in here, so Small Business Saturday is perfect,” Scirocco explained.

Not only do customers support the business, but their money spent at a small business goes back into the community.

For every dollar spent at a small business, American Express estimates an average of 68 cents stays in that businesses local community.

Shoppers spent over $20 billion on Small Business Saturday in 2021.

