FIRST ALERT: Two rounds of rain arrive through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re watching two opportunities for heavy rain as we move through the weekend.

FRIDAY

The clouds continue to thicken up overnight, ahead of a better chance of rain throughout Friday. Scattered downpours begin as early as sunrise and linger through the early afternoon. Expecting most of the rain to expect by mid-afternoon with the clouds slowly clearing Friday evening.

Despite the rain and clouds Friday, warm weather continues. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-60s Friday.

Scattered downpours arrive Friday (WMBF)

SATURDAY

Saturday ends up being the driest but coolest day through the weekend. Partly cloudy skies will prevail but temperatures will struggle to climb. Our afternoon temperatures will top out around 60°.

SUNDAY

Clouds return by Sunday morning ahead of the next round of showers and storms. The rain chances will ramp up around lunchtime and continue for a few hours into the afternoon Sunday. Expect scattered downpours with even a few storms mixing-in Sunday. Temperatures trend even warmer as we approach 70°.

More rain arrives on Sunday (WMBF)

