‘The energy is always fun’: Runners hit the pavement in 13th Annual Surfside Beach Turkey Trot

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Before hitting the Thanksgiving table, runners hit the pavement in the 13th Annual Surfside Beach Turkey Trot.

The race started at 8:30 a.m. and included a 5K and 10K race.

Kimberly Pring said it’s a great way to start Thanksgiving before feasting on turkey and all the Turkey Day sides.

“The energy it gives you. You get excited. The energy is always fun. Runners are great people,” Pring said.

And Pring said you have to have fun with it when you’re taking part in a Turkey Trot.

“You can’t run a Turkey Trot without dressing so that’s the way to go. There were a lot of turkeys so it was a good time and a lot of people,” Pring added.

Other Turkey Trots were held across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee including in The Market Common,  Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach and in Florence.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

