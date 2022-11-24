Submit a Tip
Dealing with Holiday anxiety; Expert shares tips for maintaining mental wellness

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The holidays can especially be a difficult time for people, even if they do not struggle with any mental health illnesses.

According to the American Psychological Association, 38% of people surveyed said their stress increased during the holiday season.

Coastal Haven Counseling owner and Mental Health Counselor, Sandy Quast, said the holidays are a stereotypically cheerful time when everyone is meant to be surrounded by loved ones and enjoying every second of the season.

She said when someone isn’t feeling happy or cheerful, or if they can’t be near their loved ones, the feelings of sadness and loneliness may be heightened.

“One thing to realize is you don’t have to feel like you’re different if you’re sad around the holidays,” said Quast. “It’s actually more common than you think, so you’re not alone with that and a lot of people feel like it’s just me or I shouldn’t feel so bad I’m so lucky, but I do feel bad.”

Quast says taking the time to take care of yourself however way you chose to do so, is important, especially during the Holidays.

She recommends planning ahead and prioritizing your mental well-being.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health emergency, call the Statewide Crisis Response at 833-364-2274, the Suicide and Crisis Lifelife at 988, or call 911.

