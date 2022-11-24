Submit a Tip
Arrest warrant issued in Sumter County kidnapping case

Jessica Marie Peebles, 29
Jessica Marie Peebles, 29(SCSO)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said an arrest warrant has been issued in the search for a missing child.

Investigators said in Sept. Jessica Peebles took her biological child in violation of visitation rights and against a court order. Peebles is believed to be in the Sumter area and not speaking with the lawful guardian.

SCSO said an arrest warrant has been issued for kidnapping and additional court orders were issued related to custody. SCSO said the child is listed as missing.

