Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Surfside Beach offers free admission on new pier during first year of operation

Nearly five years after being destroyed by hurricane Matthew, the Surfside Beach Pier Committee...
Nearly five years after being destroyed by hurricane Matthew, the Surfside Beach Pier Committee is moving from phase one of three in their redevelopment plan for the pier.(Source)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Once the iconic Surfside Beach pier reopens, visitors and residents won’t have to pay to be on it for the first year.

The Surfside Beach Town Council unanimously voted in favor on Tuesday night of not charging an admission fee onto the pier during the first year of operation.

The town had charged $1 admission fee for non-residents to access the previous pier.

RELATED COVERAGE | Owner excited for Painter’s Homemade Ice Cream location on new Surfside Beach Pier

Construction crews have been working on the new pier for several months after it was heavily damaged by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Construction is expected to be completed in April 2023.

The operating hours for the new pier have not been determined yet.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in Carolina Forest home invasions and car break ins.
Horry County police search for suspects in home invasions, car break ins
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
Coroner’s office identifies passenger killed in two-car crash near Conway area
Desmond Sampson
Police identify woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton Food Lion parking lot; 1 arrested
Child dies after being hit by car in North Myrtle Beach, police investigating
Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit was closed for nearly 24 hours following...
I-77 South reopens after deadly helicopter crash

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Donations needed for annual Christmas wreaths at Florence National Cemetery
Joe Nathan Waymyers
SLED: Former Pee Dee Regional Center employee charged with abusing vulnerable adult
Tina Perrone
Myrtle Beach woman charged after newborn tests positive for drugs
Gary Lee Lewis
N.C. police lieutenant accused of harassing, fighting with race fans at Florence Motor Speedway