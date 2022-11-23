Surfside Beach offers free admission on new pier during first year of operation

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Once the iconic Surfside Beach pier reopens, visitors and residents won’t have to pay to be on it for the first year.

The Surfside Beach Town Council unanimously voted in favor on Tuesday night of not charging an admission fee onto the pier during the first year of operation.

The town had charged $1 admission fee for non-residents to access the previous pier.

Construction crews have been working on the new pier for several months after it was heavily damaged by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Construction is expected to be completed in April 2023.

The operating hours for the new pier have not been determined yet.

