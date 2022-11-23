Submit a Tip
SLED: Former Pee Dee Regional Center employee charged with abusing vulnerable adult

Joe Nathan Waymyers
Joe Nathan Waymyers(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PEE DEE, S.C. (WMBF) - A former staff member of a Pee Dee assisted living facility is in jail after authorities say he abused a resident.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Joe Nathan Waymyers, 28, of Kingstree, on Tuesday for abuse of a vulnerable adult.

SLED was requested to investigate by the Pee Dee Regional Center, a state-operated facility of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.

According to the warrant, on June 18, Waymyers struck a resident at the center in the face several times, causing swelling and bruising to both eyes.

Waymyers was booked at the Florence County Detention Center and released on a $10,000 bond.

The case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

