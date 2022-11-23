SLED: Former Pee Dee Regional Center employee charged with abusing vulnerable adult
PEE DEE, S.C. (WMBF) - A former staff member of a Pee Dee assisted living facility is in jail after authorities say he abused a resident.
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Joe Nathan Waymyers, 28, of Kingstree, on Tuesday for abuse of a vulnerable adult.
SLED was requested to investigate by the Pee Dee Regional Center, a state-operated facility of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.
According to the warrant, on June 18, Waymyers struck a resident at the center in the face several times, causing swelling and bruising to both eyes.
Waymyers was booked at the Florence County Detention Center and released on a $10,000 bond.
The case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
