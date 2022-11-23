SCHP expecting heaviest holiday traffic in years, urging motorists to practice safe driving

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - This Thanksgiving week, the South Carolina Department of Safety is urging those traveling in the Grand Strand for the holiday to slow down and pay attention behind the wheel.

SCHP is anticipating heavy traffic, and with that, both troopers and police officers will be increasing their presence on our roads.

“We expect a lot more people on our roadways especially with this kind of being the first year since four, five years ago, that we’ve had a normal Thanksgiving so we expect more people on our roadways,” said South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye.

Trooper Pye said his department is teaming up with law enforcement, like Myrtle Beach Police Department, and increasing their presence on our roads this Holiday season.

Master Corporal Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said it’s important for anyone planning to travel this week, to be patient.

“We all are rushing a couple of days before the Holiday, just remember to take your time and slow down,” said MCpl. Vest. “It’s the Holiday season, there’s a lot of people in town, we want everybody to have a safe and enjoyable Holiday and we don’t want to see anybody get hurt on the road.”

SCHP will have troopers stationed throughout our state’s roads, monitoring travelers and ensuring they are all following road safety, such as wearing their seatbelts and driving within the speed limit.

According to AAA Carolinas, more people across South Carolina are expected to travel this Thanksgiving week than even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The travel agency predicts about 850,000 South Carolinians will be traveling more than 50 miles for the holiday.

That’s nearly 100,00 more travelers than last year and over 100,000 more than in 2019. Of those travelers, AAA Carolinas said 89% are driving to their holiday destinations.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.