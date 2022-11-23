Submit a Tip
SCHP: 1 dead after crash on I-20 in Darlington County

(WCAX)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:28 PM EST
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has died after a collision on I-20 in Darlington County Tuesday night.

SCHP Cpl. David Jones said the driver of a 2017 Nissan Altima was driving eastbound on I-20 Tuesday night when a semi-truck driving westbound crossed over the median hitting the car near mile marker 136.

The driver of the Nissan Altima died.

SCHP is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

