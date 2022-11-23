Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Virginia police: 6 people killed in Walmart shooting; suspect dead

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia.(Source: WTKR via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - A shooting at a Walmart in Virginia on Tuesday night left several people dead or wounded, police said. The shooter was among the dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in Chesapeake found several victims as they swept through the store over the course of about 40 minutes, Officer Leo Kosinski said in a briefing. Rescue teams were sent in to tend to wounded. He did not know how many people died but said it was “less than 10, right now.”

Officials in Chesapeake tweeted early Wednesday that police confirmed seven fatalities, including the shooter.

It was the second high-profile shooting in a handful of days. A person opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado late Saturday, killing five people and wounding 17. The shootings come in a year when the country was shaken by the deaths of 21 when a gunman stormed an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Tuesday’s shooting also brought back memories of another at a Walmart in 2019, when a gunman police say was targeting Mexicans opened fire at a store in El Paso and killed 22 people.

Police believe there was one shooter at the Virginia Walmart who is dead, Kosinski said. He couldn’t say how the gunman died but said he didn’t believe police fired shots.

The shooting had apparently stopped when police arrived at the store in Chesapeake, which is Virginia’s second-largest city and lies next to the seaside communities of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Mike Kafka, a spokesman for Sentara Healthcare, said in a text message that five patients from the Walmart were being treated at Norfolk General Hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Walmart tweeted early Wednesday that it was “shocked at this tragic event.”

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said in a tweet that he was “sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake.”

State Sen. Louise Lucas echoed Warner’s sentiment, tweeting that she was “absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Suspects in Carolina Forest home invasions and car break ins.
Horry County police search for suspects in home invasions, car break ins
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
Coroner’s office identifies passenger killed in two-car crash near Conway area
Desmond Sampson
Police identify woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton Food Lion parking lot; 1 arrested
Child dies after being hit by car in North Myrtle Beach, police investigating
Traffic is blocked on Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit following a deadly...
WBTV helicopter crashes on I-77 South, two killed

Latest News

Ukrainian authorities say a newborn was killed when an overnight rocket attack on Wednesday,...
Strike on Ukrainian maternity hospital kills newborn
A few showers early this morning then clearing and mild.
FIRST ALERT: Mostly cloudy and mild through Thanksgiving, rain arrives for shoppers
President Joe Biden is extending a moratorium on federal student loan payments while challenges...
Deadline in student loan relief case before SCOTUS; Biden extends moratorium
Kayla Sherman and another Buffalo Wild Wings employee were near the car of dine and dash...
Teens trying to dine and dash drive off with employee on car hood, police say