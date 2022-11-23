Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach woman charged after newborn tests positive for drugs

Tina Perrone
Tina Perrone(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach woman is facing charges after her newborn child tested positive for drugs.

Records show 37-year-old Tina Perrone was arrested Sunday by the Myrtle Beach Police Department. She’s charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

Warrants obtained by WMBF News state an officer was called to Grand Strand Medical Center regarding the case in October. It was later found the Department of Social Services took custody of the child after learning they tested positive for opiates and amphetamines the day they were born.

The mother, identified as Perrone, also tested positive for opiates and amphetamines after giving birth to the child the month prior and abandoning them at the hospital.

Online records show Perrone was granted a $10,000 bond.

She remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Wednesday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

