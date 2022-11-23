Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach police seek information after adult dog, 2 puppies found dead in dumpster

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help after an adult dog and two puppies were found dead in a dumpster.

Myrtle Beach animal control officers were called on Nov. 15 to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Greens Boulevard for an animal cruelty report.

Officers said they found an adult female pitbull and two puppies dead in a plastic tub inside a dumpster.

Veterinary staff with the Grand Strand Humane Society said the adult, medium-sized black and brown female pitbull had cropped ears and believes she was between one and three years old. The veterinary staff believes she died of starvation.

They also estimate that the puppies were about eight weeks old. Officials believe the puppies drowned.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information on the dogs or the owner to come forward and contact the animal control unit at animalcontrol@cityofmyrtlebeach.com or 843-918-1331

