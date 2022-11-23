Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Michigan man charged with threatening congressman, FBI head

Neil Walter of the Flint area was arrested and charged in federal court. No one was harmed. (Credit: CNN Newsource, FBI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man used the phone and internet to make violent threats against a California congressman and the head of the FBI, authorities said Tuesday.

Neil Walter of the Flint area was arrested and charged in federal court. No one was harmed.

Walter’s parents told investigators that their son has a history of mental illness and wasn’t getting treatment, FBI agent Sean Thomas said in an affidavit filed to support the charge.

Walter is accused of leaving a Nov. 3 phone message for U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, a California Democrat, saying he was going to die.

On Nov. 19, Walter posted comments on Facebook next to a video of FBI Director Christopher Wray, threatening to kill him, Thomas said.

Walter had a gun in his hand when local police visited his home on Nov. 8, the FBI said.

“Although no direct threats were made towards law enforcement, Walter did claim that he would defend himself against the U.S. government,” Thomas said.

Walter went on a rant about kids being assaulted and a lawsuit involving Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the agent said.

Walter will remain in custody at least until a hearing on Dec. 1. A message seeking comment was left for his attorney.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dies after being hit by car in North Myrtle Beach, police investigating
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Joel Happle
Affidavit: Attempted murder suspect beat victim with metal bar, brass knuckles at Myrtle Beach motel
Tina Perrone
Myrtle Beach woman charged after newborn tests positive for drugs

Latest News

Mild this afternoon with a few light showers possible.
FIRST ALERT: Mild Thanksgiving ahead of heavy rain for Black Friday
Multiple cars could be seen in the middle of the street with severe damage, and several...
Police: 2 killed, 16 injured after stolen car crashes
Laprentis Doughty, 11, is being hailed as a hero after saving his 2-year-old sister, Loyalty,...
Boy, 11, runs back into burning apartment to save little sister
Investigators ruled the fire accidental, saying it was likely caused by an electrical problem.
Boy saves 2-year-old sister from apartment fire: 'I would risk my life for my sister'
FILE - E. Jean Carroll poses for a photo, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in New York.
Writer who accused Trump of 1990s rape files new lawsuit