Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man accused of shooting at vehicle multiple times in Little River area

Zuri Stephens
Zuri Stephens(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - A 20-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a shooting in the Little River area.

Records show Zuri Stephens, of Longs, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center early Wednesday. He’s charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The arrest stems from an incident that happened on Nov. 13 in the area of Woodridge Circle, according to a police report obtained by WMBF News. An officer with the Horry County Police Department said they made contact with the victim, who told police they had just been shot at in a different location.

The victim also told police “the suspect stated he heard he was going to do something to him, so he advised him to stay outside while he went in the house.”

According to the victim, the suspect then came outside and began shooting at him from the porch as the victim quickly drove off.

The police report also notes the victim’s vehicle did have damage “consistent with being shot at.” Shell casings were also found at the scene.

An affidavit obtained by WMBF News states that Stephens was positively identified in a photo lineup after being taken into custody. It also states the victim’s vehicle was struck by gunfire multiple times.

Online records show Stephens is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bond as of Wednesday afternoon.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
Coroner’s office identifies passenger killed in two-car crash near Conway area
Suspects in Carolina Forest home invasions and car break ins.
Horry County police search for suspects in home invasions, car break ins
Child dies after being hit by car in North Myrtle Beach, police investigating
Desmond Sampson
Police identify woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton Food Lion parking lot; 1 arrested
Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit was closed for nearly 24 hours following...
I-77 South reopens after deadly helicopter crash

Latest News

VIDEO: Myrtle Beach gas prices down 16 cents ahead of Thanksgiving, analyst expects further drops
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach gas prices down 16 cents ahead of Thanksgiving, analyst expects further drops
.
VIDEO: Donations needed for annual Christmas wreaths at Florence National Cemetery
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach woman charged after newborn tests positive for drugs
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach woman charged after newborn tests positive for drugs
VIDEO: Man accused of beating victim with metal bar, brass knuckles at Myrtle Beach motel
VIDEO: Man accused of beating victim with metal bar, brass knuckles at Myrtle Beach motel
Tina Perrone
Myrtle Beach woman charged after newborn tests positive for drugs