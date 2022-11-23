Man accused of shooting at vehicle multiple times in Little River area

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - A 20-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a shooting in the Little River area.

Records show Zuri Stephens, of Longs, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center early Wednesday. He’s charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The arrest stems from an incident that happened on Nov. 13 in the area of Woodridge Circle, according to a police report obtained by WMBF News. An officer with the Horry County Police Department said they made contact with the victim, who told police they had just been shot at in a different location.

The victim also told police “the suspect stated he heard he was going to do something to him, so he advised him to stay outside while he went in the house.”

According to the victim, the suspect then came outside and began shooting at him from the porch as the victim quickly drove off.

The police report also notes the victim’s vehicle did have damage “consistent with being shot at.” Shell casings were also found at the scene.

An affidavit obtained by WMBF News states that Stephens was positively identified in a photo lineup after being taken into custody. It also states the victim’s vehicle was struck by gunfire multiple times.

Online records show Stephens is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bond as of Wednesday afternoon.

