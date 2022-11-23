Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Judge backs full $49M jury award against Alex Jones in Texas

FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.(Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge said Tuesday she will not lower a nearly $50 million punishment against Alex Jones that a jury handed down earlier this year over the Infowars host spreading false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

Since that August trial in Texas, other judgments against Jones in Connecticut have stacked up to a staggering $1.44 billion — setting up what experts say is likely a long fight ahead for Sandy Hook families to try to collect that money.

The decision in Texas by Judge Maya Guerra Gamble is another defeat for Jones and notable because a state law has raised questions about how much of the punishment would stand.

In most civil cases, Texas law limits how much defendants have to pay in “exemplary,” or punitive, damages to twice the “economic damages” plus up to $750,000. But jurors are not told about this cap, and eye-popping verdicts are often hacked down by judges. But Gamble said she would enter a judgment for the full amount.

Jones could appeal and has already said he has little money to pay the damages. He said during the Connecticut trial that he has less than $2 million to his name, which contradicted testimony at the trial in Texas. Infowars parent company Free Speech Systems, meanwhile, is seeking bankruptcy protection.

Twenty children and six adults died in the shooting on Dec. 14, 2012.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the Alex Jones trial at: https://apnews.com/hub/alex-jones

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in Carolina Forest home invasions and car break ins.
Horry County police search for suspects in home invasions, car break ins
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
Coroner’s office identifies passenger killed in two-car crash near Conway area
Desmond Sampson
Police identify woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton Food Lion parking lot; 1 arrested
Child dies after being hit by car in North Myrtle Beach, police investigating
Traffic is blocked on Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit following a deadly...
WBTV helicopter crashes on I-77 South, two killed

Latest News

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Virginia police: 6 people killed in Walmart shooting; suspect dead
Ukrainian authorities say a newborn was killed when an overnight rocket attack on Wednesday,...
Strike on Ukrainian maternity hospital kills newborn
A few showers early this morning then clearing and mild.
FIRST ALERT: Mostly cloudy and mild through Thanksgiving, rain arrives for shoppers
President Joe Biden is extending a moratorium on federal student loan payments while challenges...
Deadline in student loan relief case before SCOTUS; Biden extends moratorium
Kayla Sherman and another Buffalo Wild Wings employee were near the car of dine and dash...
Teens trying to dine and dash drive off with employee on car hood, police say