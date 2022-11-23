HCPD identifies 1 person wanted for questioning in Carolina Forest break-in case; investigation ongoing

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department announced it has identified one of three people wanted for questioning in connection to break-in cases in Carolina Forest.

HCPD said the person whose face was clear to see in surveillance pictures was the one identified, but the agency wouldn’t say who the person is or if he faces any charges.

On Saturday night, 90-year-old Agnes Ebert told WMBF News that two men came into her home in the Waterford Plantation neighborhood with a gun while she was watching a Hallmark movie. She added that the third person was waiting outside.

She yelled for her grandsons, and the two men left her home, leaving her unharmed.

A police report shows that when officers were called to the neighborhood, they saw three people walking around, but when they approached the individuals, they took off into the woods.

Horry County police released pictures of the three people wanted for attempted burglary and for breaking into multiple vehicles.

HCPD said the investigation remains ongoing, and they are still looking for information regarding the identities and location of the other two people seen in surveillance pictures and videos.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

