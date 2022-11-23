Florence man dies in I-20 crash, coroner says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man died after a crash on Interstate 20 on Tuesday.

Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2017 Nissan Altima was driving eastbound on the interstate in Darlington County when a semi-truck driving westbound crossed over the median hitting the car near mile marker 136.

The driver of the Nissan Altima died. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee later identified the driver of the Nissan as 38-year-old Nickolas Joseph Allen Smith.

No further details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Darlington County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

