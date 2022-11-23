Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Warmer Thanksgiving, more heavy rain arrives throughout the weekend

By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clouds linger throughout the holiday weekend, ushering in two more rounds of heavy rain.

THANKSGIVING

Happy Thanksgiving! Expect mainly cloudy skies through the day with an isolated shower or two.

Warmer weather will continue as afternoon highs climb well into the middle to upper 60s.

Mainly cloudy but warm Thanksgiving forecast
Mainly cloudy but warm Thanksgiving forecast(WMBF)

SOGGY FRIDAY

Black Friday shoppers will want to take rain gear. While we start the day mainly dry, rain chances quickly ramp up through the morning and continue through mid-afternoon. Expect the rain to turn heavy at times through midday.

Despite the rain, we’ll continue with the warmer weather as afternoon highs climb to 64°.

Heavy rain arrive through midday Friday
Heavy rain arrive through midday Friday(WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

The driest day this weekend ends up being Saturday featuring partly cloudy skies. It will turn briefly cooler Saturday as we drop into the mid-40s early on, and climb to around 60° through the afternoon.

Another round of rain will arrive Sunday morning. Expect the rain to turn heavy at times through mid-morning Sunday with rapid clearing into the afternoon. Temperatures turn much warmer Sunday as we hit 70° through the afternoon.

More rain arrives Sunday morning
More rain arrives Sunday morning(WMBF)

