Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Families of fallen pilot, meteorologist share statements after fatal crash

Myers, Tayag families remember their loved ones.
Chip Tayag and his wife Kerry
Chip Tayag and his wife Kerry(WBTV)
By Nick Ochsner
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The families of the two men killed in the Sky3 helicopter crash shared statements Wednesday reflecting on their loved ones’ lives.

Pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers were killed Tuesday when Sky3 crashed along I-77.

Tayag’s wife, Kerry, released the following statement:

Chip was the most selfless and loving person I’ve ever known. We both come from big families, so love of family is something we shared. He was always happy and laughing, with that big beautiful smile that I love to see. He was my best friend and the love of my life. I know this separation is only temporary-no matter how terribly permanent it feels-because I know we will be reunited one day.

HELP SUPPORT: GoFundMe set up for meteorologist, pilot killed in helicopter crash

"Chip was the most selfless and loving person I’ve ever known," Tayag's wife said in a statement.

Photo Gallery: Click here to see photos of pilot Chip Tayag

Jason Myers, far right, is seen here with his family.
Jason Myers, far right, is seen here with his family.(Myers Family)

The Myers family released the following statement:

Our family wishes to express our deepest appreciation for the outpouring of love, support , texts, calls, food, flowers, and most especially prayers for our family during our tremendous, devastating grief and loss of Jason. We also extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Chip Tayag.

Jason was the ‘Good News’ in the news and everything he did pointed to Christ. He loved living out his dream at WBTV.

He taught us all that the most important thing in life is your relationship with God and your relationships with others. His love for his family was exemplary.

❤️ We have a gaping hole in our hearts that only God’s peace can fill, but we know exactly where Jason is —in the arms of Jesus, and we know that we will see him again.

In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a GoFundMe. Gifts may also be made to St. Jude and Mercy Church.

Photo Gallery: Click here to see photos of Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
Coroner’s office identifies passenger killed in two-car crash near Conway area
Suspects in Carolina Forest home invasions and car break ins.
Horry County police search for suspects in home invasions, car break-ins
Child dies after being hit by car in North Myrtle Beach, police investigating
Desmond Sampson
Police identify woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton Food Lion parking lot; 1 arrested
Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit was closed for nearly 24 hours following...
I-77 South reopens after deadly helicopter crash

Latest News

VIDEO: Man accused of shooting at vehicle multiple times in Little River area
VIDEO: Man accused of shooting at vehicle multiple times in Little River area
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach gas prices down 16 cents ahead of Thanksgiving, analyst expects further drops
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach gas prices down 16 cents ahead of Thanksgiving, analyst expects further drops
FIRST ALERT: Warmer Thanksgiving, more heavy rain arrives throughout the weekend
.
VIDEO: Donations needed for annual Christmas wreaths at Florence National Cemetery
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach woman charged after newborn tests positive for drugs
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach woman charged after newborn tests positive for drugs