Deputies: Body found in Florence County; investigation underway

(Pexels)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee on Wednesday.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the body was discovered inside a home on Pitty Pat Drive. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

