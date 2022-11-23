Child dies after being hit by car in North Myrtle Beach, police investigating

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A child has died after being hit by a car in a North Myrtle Beach community Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m., police responded to a scene in the Timber Ridge Community of North Myrtle Beach where a child was struck by a car.

The Horry County Coroner was called to the scene.

Donald Graham, Public Information Officer for North Myrtle Beach said the child did not survive.

