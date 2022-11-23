Submit a Tip
Affidavit: Attempted murder suspect beat victim with metal bar, brass knuckles at Myrtle Beach motel

Joel Happle
Joel Happle(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A fight over tools led to one person being put in the hospital and another in jail, according to court documents.

Officers were called on Oct. 18 to 1810 South Ocean Boulevard, which is listed as the Virginian Motel, where they found a victim with severe injuries to his head and upper body.

According to the affidavit, the victim told Myrtle Beach police that the suspect, identified as Joel Happle, kicked down the door to the motel room and accused him of taking tools.

Documents claim that Happle began to beat the victim with a 15-inch piece of metal rebar and brass knuckles.

“The victim stated while the assault was occurring, the defendant stated he was going to kill him and the victim was afraid for his life and believed the defendant was going to kill him,” the affidavit stated.

Officers called Happle who revealed that he knew where the victim live and confirmed that he was upset because he believed that the victim had taken his tools, according to the affidavit.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Happle on Tuesday. He is charged with attempted murder and first-degree burglary.

He is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and no bail has been set.

