Woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton grocery store parking lot, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A woman was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a grocery store in Lumberton Monday evening.

Lumberton police said they responded to a call around 4:24 p.m. of a person who had been stabbed in the parking lot of a Food Lion located at 6685 Elizabethtown Road.

Upon arrival, police discovered a 31-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds, she was treated by EMS but died on the scene.

At this time, LPD is looking for Desmond Lee Sampson, 37, for questioning.

Sampson is described as 5′7, 196 lbs, Native American. He may be driving a red 2020 Honda Civic with North Carolina plates reading HKE 6598.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Sampson’s whereabouts or information about the incident is asked to call Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

