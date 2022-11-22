Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton grocery store parking lot, police say

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A woman was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a grocery store in Lumberton Monday evening.

Lumberton police said they responded to a call around 4:24 p.m. of a person who had been stabbed in the parking lot of a Food Lion located at 6685 Elizabethtown Road.

Upon arrival, police discovered a 31-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds, she was treated by EMS but died on the scene.

At this time, LPD is looking for Desmond Lee Sampson, 37, for questioning.

Sampson is described as 5′7, 196 lbs, Native American. He may be driving a red 2020 Honda Civic with North Carolina plates reading HKE 6598.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Sampson’s whereabouts or information about the incident is asked to call Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales
Man arrested in connection to deadly crash near Market Common pays traffic fine, records show
Start of the game against Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Gamecocks fined by SEC after fans storm field in victory
Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales
Man arrested in connection to crash that killed pedestrian near Market Common
North Myrtle Beach Great Christmas Light Show
North Myrtle Beach’s ‘Great Christmas Light Show’ returns on Monday
All lanes closed after car fire on Hwy 31 near 501 in Horry County
Car fire forces crews to close lanes on Highway 31 in Horry County

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Home invasion in Carolina Forest neighborhood
.
VIDEO: Woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton grocery store parking lot, police say
Postal way construction frustrates drivers
Traffic woes heightened in Carolina Forest with construction along Postal Way
After cases dropped off during the COVID-19 pandemic, the flu is back with a vengeance in South...
Doctors urge vaccinations with SC flu cases at 10-year high heading into holiday season