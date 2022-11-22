Traffic woes heightened in Carolina Forest with construction along Postal Way

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A project underway to expand Postal Way in Carolina Forest has people frustrated with the construction process.

For more than a year drivers in Carolina Forest have struggled to use Postal Way.

“Traffic backs up, takes a long time, It’s just getting on to Postal Way, and getting out of the shopping center is really hard,” said Carolina Forest resident, Adelle Scanlon.

Drivers have been faced with road closures and new changes on the road, and for some, it can be confusing.

“If you are not aware of this, they have like little flags but you can’t really see it,” said Carolina Forest resident, Eliza Edwards. “The day of you are not looking for a flag. I go through this every day.”

The RIDE III project is funding the Postal Way expansion project and construction started July 2021.

This is in an effort to move heavy traffic away from Highway 501 during rush hours. It cost Horry County officials just under $6.9 million for the project.

A segment of Postal Way behind the Tanger Outlets is done but further down the road there is still work to be done.

Many residents and business owners in the area have been confused by the changes Postal Way has gone through for the extension.

“Every day I have to take a deep breath when I come and go because there is always traffic,” said Ashley Daggett, a Hairstylist at Dreams Hair Salon. “People don’t pay attention, so they won’t let you out, they block the intersection.”

Her only way in and out of work is through Postal Way. She says traffic is an issue when her clients take a long time on the road to come to the salon for their appointments.

“Our clients are complaining constantly about how hard it is to get in and out of the driveway, It’s very hard,” said Daggett. “There’s been nights where I closed up and it will be dark and I can’t get out because they closed off the road.”

Frequent drivers in the area said traffic has been backed up and accidents have happened more frequently.

Despite the construction on site people are still optimistic about the project being completed.

“I have noticed with the construction that is hard to get around sometimes but I do understand that with the expanding of the road there has to be construction,” said Edwards

It is still unknown when the construction will be done.

