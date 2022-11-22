Submit a Tip
Senator Graham issues statement after Georgia Grand Jury testimony

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, GA (WIS) - South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham issued a statement Tuesday after providing testimony in Georgia.

Graham spoke before the Fulton County Special Grand Jury Tuesday. The questioning comes as part of a probe into the 2020 presidential election and President Donald Trump. Graham’s office said he spoke for over two hours and answered all questions.

He said he was treated with, “respect, professionalism, and courtesy.” Graham had been involved in a lengthy legal struggle to stop the subpoena compelling his testimony.

