Rockin’ Around the Forest Festival and 5K coming to Carolina Forest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The inaugural running of the Rockin’ Around the Forest 5K is at Tanger Outlets 501 on, December 10th, 2022 at 8:00am.

This will be a family friendly event and runners, walkers, and strollers are all welcome and encouraged to join!

They will be having two events so that all can participate.

The 5K will be for those that are ambitious enough to take on the chip timed 5K course and there will also be a 1-mile Holiday Hustle geared toward those with children and pets.

All participants will receive Rockin Around the Forest swag, a finishers medal, and post-race refreshments.

Immediately after the race at 9:30am the Rockin Around the Forest Festival will begin.

The holiday festival will feature food trucks, inflatables, touch a truck with Horry County Fire Department and Horry County Police Department and holiday themed games, crafts, face painting and plenty of great photo opportunities.

The first 300 kids at the event will get a free craft bag from Teachers Touch!

You can sign up here!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.