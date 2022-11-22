Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Rockin’ Around the Forest Festival and 5K coming to Carolina Forest

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The inaugural running of the Rockin’ Around the Forest 5K is at Tanger Outlets 501 on, December 10th, 2022 at 8:00am.

This will be a family friendly event and runners, walkers, and strollers are all welcome and encouraged to join!

They will be having two events so that all can participate.

The 5K will be for those that are ambitious enough to take on the chip timed 5K course and there will also be a 1-mile Holiday Hustle geared toward those with children and pets.

All participants will receive Rockin Around the Forest swag, a finishers medal, and post-race refreshments.

Immediately after the race at 9:30am the Rockin Around the Forest Festival will begin.

The holiday festival will feature food trucks, inflatables, touch a truck with Horry County Fire Department and Horry County Police Department and holiday themed games, crafts, face painting and plenty of great photo opportunities.

The first 300 kids at the event will get a free craft bag from Teachers Touch!

You can sign up here!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond Sampson
Police identify woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton Food Lion parking lot; 1 arrested
Suspects in Carolina Forest home invasions and car break ins.
Horry County police search for suspects in home invasions, car break ins
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
SCHP: 1 dead in two-car crash near Conway area
All lanes closed after car fire on Hwy 31 near 501 in Horry County
Car fire forces crews to close lanes on Highway 31 in Horry County
Cynethia Kathleen Morton
Woman charged with reckless homicide in connection to deadly Marion County crash

Latest News

Coastal Grand Mall Santa Giveaway
Coastal Grand Mall is hosting a Secret Santa giveaway
Booth's Christmas Tree Farm
Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm is ready for the holidays
.
Grand Strand Today - Coastal Grand Mall to host Secret Santa Giveaway
.
Grand Strand Today - Booth's Christmas Tree Farm Pt 4