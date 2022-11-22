Submit a Tip
Police: Man in custody after woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton grocery store parking lot

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A woman was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a grocery store in Lumberton Monday evening.

Lumberton police said they responded to a call around 4:24 p.m. of a person who had been stabbed in the parking lot of a Food Lion located at 6685 Elizabethtown Road.

Upon arrival, police discovered a 31-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds, she was treated by EMS but died on the scene.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office took Desmond Lee Sampson into custody, and he will be charged with first-degree murder.

No further details are available at this time.

