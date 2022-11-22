Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: 7-year-old child hit by gunfire in 1 of 3 weekend shootings in Laurinburg

(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating a trio of weekend shootings that investigators believe are connected.

Officers were first called around 9:15 p.m. Friday to Jackson Street where a home was hit by gunfire. They said people were inside the house but no injuries were reported.

Then around 12:40 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a home on Raleigh Street for another shooting.

At the second location, officers said a seven-year-old child inside the house was hurt in the shooting. The child was taken to the hospital, where they are currently listed in good condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

Then about five minutes after the second shooting, officers were called to Sunset Drive for a report of shots fired, but there was no damage or injuries.

Police are currently following up with persons of interest in the case in order to gather more information.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 910-276-3211.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond Sampson
Police identify woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton Food Lion parking lot; 1 arrested
Suspects in Carolina Forest home invasions and car break ins.
Horry County police search for suspects in home invasions, car break ins
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
SCHP: 1 dead in two-car crash near Conway area
All lanes closed after car fire on Hwy 31 near 501 in Horry County
Car fire forces crews to close lanes on Highway 31 in Horry County
Cynethia Kathleen Morton
Woman charged with reckless homicide in connection to deadly Marion County crash

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Hope’s Kitchen holds annual Thanksgiving celebration meal
.
VIDEO: 'Home for the Pawlidays': Horry County Animal Care Center kicks off new foster program
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag
Fair skies and mild for Thanksgiving.
FIRST ALERT: Milder through Thanksgiving ahead of a wet Black Friday
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
Senator Graham issues statement after Georgia Grand Jury testimony