Police: 7-year-old child hit by gunfire in 1 of 3 weekend shootings in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating a trio of weekend shootings that investigators believe are connected.

Officers were first called around 9:15 p.m. Friday to Jackson Street where a home was hit by gunfire. They said people were inside the house but no injuries were reported.

Then around 12:40 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a home on Raleigh Street for another shooting.

At the second location, officers said a seven-year-old child inside the house was hurt in the shooting. The child was taken to the hospital, where they are currently listed in good condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

Then about five minutes after the second shooting, officers were called to Sunset Drive for a report of shots fired, but there was no damage or injuries.

Police are currently following up with persons of interest in the case in order to gather more information.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 910-276-3211.

