Injuries reported after 2-vehicle crash with dump truck in Conway, lanes closed on 501

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes are closed on E Highway 501 and Cox Ferry Road in Conway after a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the crash involving entrapment at 7:36 a.m. One person is being taken to the hospital.

Traffic lights at the intersection are out.

The City of Conway Fire Department and the Conway Police Department are assisting.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

