Horry County woman out on bond for ‘unlawful conduct towards a child’

Glenda Patrice Pressley
Glenda Patrice Pressley(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Longs woman was released on a $500 bond after being arrested for unlawful conduct towards a child.

Horry County police were called to Scilabro Lane in Longs on Sunday in reference to a family disturbance.

According to the report, Glenda Patrice Pressley, 50, told responding officers she has ongoing problems with the child and that “he does not behave at all.”

Pressley told officers she slapped the child on the buttocks with an open hand because he was not listening. The victim did not have any obvious injuries after the incident, the report states.

Another person at the home was interviewed and told officers Pressley began yelling at the child and slapped him on his buttocks region and then grabbed him and “slung” him around.

According to the report, the child told officers Pressley then went into his bedroom, yelled at him again and slapped him in his throat.

The other person at the home told police Pressley “blocked” the victim in the closet and they had to move her out of the way so the victim was able to exit the closet.

Warrants show Pressley was charged with unlawful conduct towards a child and booked in J. Rueben Long Detention Center. She was released on a $500 bond on Monday.

