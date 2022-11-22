Horry County police search for suspects in home invasions, car break ins

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - What seemed like a normal late Saturday evening in the Waterford Plantation, left 90-year-old Agnes Ebert in fear.

Two men came into her home with a gun just before midnight, while she was watching a Hallmark movie with lights on in the house.

“What is this, is this a joke?” said Ebert. “I just thought, I couldn’t believe my eyes.”

She said the two propped open her screen door in the back of the house and entered through an unlocked back door.

A third person waited outside.

“And he keeps saying, ‘who’s here with you?’ So then I just yelled ‘Boys?’” said Ebert, as she called for her grandsons inside the home.

Maybe it was the call, but Ebert believes it was a sense of God that everyone, including the dog, was asleep because after staying calm and calling her family, the two suspects left, leaving her unharmed.

A police report was filed.

It states the three people took off into the woods when officers arrived at the scene.

Since then, surveillance and doorbell cam footage have shown three people approaching homes in that area.

One man was seen having a conversation with a resident in the video as he stated he was lost, intoxicated, and needed to call someone.

As nearby neighbors were shocked to learn what happened, Teresa Gross, reminded neighbors to always be on alert.

“It’s a nice community, but there’s still people out there who you know trying to take advantage or steal or break into your house,” said Gross.

As for Ebert, this incident has not only been a nightmare for her but even for her daughter and the rest of the family.

“To think that happened, and they pulled guns on her mother, she was so upset but we got through it,” said Ebert. “But everybody should be aware of what could happen. You have to keep your doors locked all the time even in here, where you think nothing would happen.”

Horry County police released photos of the suspects and said they are wanted for attempted burglary and breaking into multiple vehicles.

HCPD also said evidence suggests the suspects were looking for homes and cars that may have been left unoccupied and unlocked due to the holidays.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

