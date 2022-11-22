Submit a Tip
Horry County police investigating murder in Loris area, report shows

Police lights graphic.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a murder in the Loris area, according to a police report.

The incident report shows that officers were called around 6:20 p.m. to the intersection of Bordertown and Angelwood drives in reference to a murder.

When officers arrived at the scene and saw a crowd of people standing on the road and the victim was laying on the ground, according to the incident report.

Police said the victim was unresponsive and wasn’t breathing, and EMS was notified.

When paramedics arrived, they confirmed the victim was dead.

Much of the incident report is redacted and does not show how the victim may have died.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

