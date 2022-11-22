Horry County Animal Care Center kicks off new ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ foster program

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - You can spread holiday cheer and help a furry friend through the Horry County Animal Care Center’s new Home for the Pawlidays foster program.

The new foster program aims to give anxious animals a break from shelter life while bringing you and your family the joy of having a pet short term.

Starting Tuesday, the Animal Care Center will provide everything you need to foster a dog or cat, and then you’ll have the whole Thanksgiving holiday to share with your pet.

After you and your family soak up the head scratches and belly rubs, you can drop your foster back off at the Animal Care Center Sunday.

Although, if you fall in love with those puppy dog eyes, you can switch to a permanent adoption for free.

Captain Justin Wyatt, Director of the Horry County Animal Care Center, said he would love to see fosters find their fur-ever home with you.

“You get that bond. You get that attachment with that animal when you foster them. And sometimes, it’s hard to give them back. For us, that’s a win for the shelter, that’s a win for the animal and that’s a win for their new home,” said Wyatt.

If you can’t foster this time around, the Horry County Animal Care Center is also offering the Home for the Pawlidays foster program over the Christmas holiday.

Wyatt said the Animal Care Center is offering free pet adoptions throughout the holiday season as an extra push to help find animals a home.

“Any time of the year especially when the weather starts getting colder, we get an influx of animals here at the Animal Care Center and we are full. So, the best thing anybody can do to help us is to create room for other animals in need and that is by adoptions,” said Wyatt.

If you can’t adopt or foster, you can still help the shelter out by participating in the animal center’s first-ever Doggie Angel Tree this year.

You can pick a tag of one of the trees with the name and picture of one of the dogs from the Animal Care Center.

Then, you can gift the dog with all its Christmas needs like pet supplies or a new chew toy.

Here are the locations you can find the doggie angel trees:

Horry County Courthouse

PetSense located in Conway

Conway Sports and Fitness Center

For more information about the Horry County Animal Care Center, click here, or email shelter@horrycountysc.gov or call 843-915-5172.

