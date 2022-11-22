Hope’s Kitchen holds annual Thanksgiving celebration meal

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In North Myrtle Beach, Hope’s Kitchen is gearing up for its annual Thanksgiving celebration meal -and you’re invited.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church. A devotion begins at 6 p.m. and the meal is served at 6:30 p.m.

“Our doors are open to anyone who would like to come here,” said the event organizer Keith Kiser. “Whether you are homeless, whether you are struggling financially, whether you have no need at all but your need maybe you need fellowship with other people. That’s one of the most important things we do here at Hope’s Kitchen is to fellowship and this becomes a community for those who come here.”

Volunteers of Hope’s Kitchen serve guests like in a restaurant. They will be serving Bojangles chicken with mac and cheese and mashed potatoes. Traditional Thanksgiving desserts will also be served.

There will also be a food pantry and clothing available for those who need it.

Hope’s Kitchen doesn’t just have a meal the week of Thanksgiving, the doors are open every Tuesday for the community to have a hot meal.

For more information about Hope’s Kitchen, click here.

