Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Good’ cholesterol may not be so good after all, study says

A new study says that "good" cholesterol may not be so good after all.
A new study says that "good" cholesterol may not be so good after all.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - High-density lipoprotein cholesterol, often called “good” cholesterol, may not help determine heart health as well as previously thought.

During the 1970s, a study showed high levels of HDL cholesterol concentration were linked to a lower risk of heart disease. It was generally accepted and considered in assessments for the past few decades. However, that study was only based on white Americans.

According to a new study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, low levels of HDL cholesterol are associated with increased heart disease risks for white people, but that does not apply to Black people.

Increased levels of HDL cholesterol do not appear to lessen health threats for either whites or Blacks.

Researchers say more studies need to be performed to help determine the differences in HDL and potential heart issues.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond Sampson
Police: Man in custody after woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton grocery store parking lot
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
SCHP: 1 dead in two-car crash near Conway area
Suspects in Carolina Forest home invasions and car break ins.
Horry County police search for suspects in home invasions, car break ins
All lanes closed after car fire on Hwy 31 near 501 in Horry County
Car fire forces crews to close lanes on Highway 31 in Horry County
Cynethia Kathleen Morton
Woman charged with reckless homicide in connection to deadly Marion County crash

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Hope’s Kitchen holds annual Thanksgiving celebration meal
.
VIDEO: 'Home for the Pawlidays': Horry County Animal Care Center kicks off new foster program
An elderly woman cooks food on a gas burner during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov....
‘Stock up on blankets’: Ukrainians brace for bleak winter
Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
A worker secures a damaged SUV to a flatbed tow truck outside an Apple store, Monday, Nov. 21,...
Man charged with reckless homicide in Apple store crash