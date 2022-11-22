Former clerk charged with embezzling from Pee Dee town

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The former town clerk in Florence County town is in custody for allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office arrested Tina Marie Sullivan, 50, of Marion, on Tuesday.

Sullivan was the clerk for the Town of Pamplico.

According to the report, Sullivan is charged with embezzlement of public funds (value less than $10,000).

Investigators said, between March 23 and August 7, Sullivan used the town credit card for various personal transactions totaling approximately $9406.13. According to the report, she did so while acting Clerk for the Town, and without permission.

Sullivan is being held at the Florence County Detention Center waiting for a bond hearing.

