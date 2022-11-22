FIRST ALERT: Mostly cloudy and mild through Thanksgiving, rain arrives for shoppers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mild temperatures and mostly cloudy skies stick around through Thanksgiving before rain arrives on Black Friday.

TODAY

A batch of early morning showers has left wet roads behind for the morning commute, but drier weather will move in through the day. Just a stray shower or two will remain possible early this morning before skies begin to brighten later today. Afternoon temperatures will return to the lower and middle 60s with more afternoon sunshine.

A few showers early this morning then clearing and mild. (WMBF)

THANKSGIVING DAY

For Thanksgiving Day, temperatures will once again climb into the lower and middle 60s with mostly cloudy skies at times. A few very light showers or sprinkles will be possible by the late afternoon and evening, but most areas will likely stay dry.

Mostly cloudy and mild Thanksgiving. (WMBF)

BLACK FRIDAY

Our next weather maker arrives on Black Friday and brings a risk of rain at times along with mild temperatures in the middle and upper 60s. The best chance of rain will arrive from midday through the afternoon, but early morning shoppers could endure some light rain at times.

Rain will increase by Friday afternoon. (WMBF)

A break in the rain arrives on Saturday before another round arrives Saturday night through Sunday midday. The mild weather will continue through the weekend with daily high temperatures well into the 60s.

Rain increases through the day Friday. (WMBF)

