Donations needed for annual Christmas wreaths at Florence National Cemetery

Donations needed for annual holiday wreaths for veterans(BLUE STAR MOTHERS OF COASTAL CAROLINA)
By Eric Richards
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina are once again partnering with Wreaths Across America, to honor the servicemen and women buried at Florence National Cemetery.

The goal is to place around 15,000 wreaths, but so far only half of that has been raised.

“The motto of Wreaths Across America is to remember the fallen, to honor those who serve, and to teach our younger generations that freedom isn’t free and there is a cost,” said Sharon Russell, the financial secretary for Blue Star Mothers.

MORE INFORMATION | Wreaths Across America

Since 2010, Blue Star Mothers has raised funds to have the wreaths made and placed so the fallen won’t be forgotten, and the families of those lost know they are also acknowledged during the holidays.

“The deadline for mail-in orders is today, but orders can still be placed online through Monday, November 28,” said Russell.

Every year, more veteran graves are added, so the need for additional wreaths also increases. With the state of the economy right now, donations have been down. Still, organizers are asking anyone to give if they can.

“The wreaths are just $15 and for every two wreaths purchased, we get one for free,” said Russell.

How to order wreaths online:

  • Go to www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org
  • At the top, right-hand side of the page, select “Menu”.
  • When the drop-down Menu appears, select “Search Locations/Groups”.
  • Then select “Local Sponsorship Groups”
  • Type in “Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina”. You should see the following codes:
    • Fundraising Group ID: SC0017
    • Location ID for Florence National Cemetery: SCFNCF
  • Follow the easy steps to make a donation via credit card or electronic check.
  • Following these steps will ensure that one free wreath is provided for every two wreaths ordered through Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina

